Monta Ellis could reportedly be bought out by Pacers

Monta Ellis posted some of his worst numbers since his rookie season last year, and it sounds like the Indiana Pacers are willing to let the veteran guard explore better options this offseason. Nate Taylor of the Indianapolis Star reported on Monday that the Pacers and Ellis have begun discussing the possibility of a buyout.

