Mailbag: Looks like James Johnson is helping the Heat recruit Gordon...

Other than meeting with Gordon Hayward on Saturday, things have been fairly quiet for the Heat since free agency began. But are we overlooking that fact that James Johnson, who is one of Miami's free agents, made time to help the Heat in their recruiting session with Gordon Hayward? Does that mean Johnson will be back with the Heat next season? We answer that question and more in the latest installment of the Heat mailbag.

