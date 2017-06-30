Jackson hits a summer league game-win...

Jackson hits a summer league game-winner for Pistons

Pierre Jackson scored 48 seconds into the second overtime, and the Detroit Pistons topped the Miami Heat 73-71 in the final of three games Tuesday at the Orlando Pro Summer League. The teams played a scoreless first 2-minute overtime, and the second OT was next-point-wins.

