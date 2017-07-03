Grizzlies Still Have Big Questions to...

Grizzlies Still Have Big Questions to Answer in Free Agency

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Memphis Flyer

As expected by most, the Grizzlies started the NBA's free agency period by making a couple of moves to shore up their wing rotation with younger talent, but the big names-JaMychal Green, Zach Randolph, Tony Allen, and Vince Carter-are all still uncommitted to any team for 2017-18. On Saturday, the Grizzlies signed Wayne Selden, who played very well for them in an impossible situation in the playoffs, to a two-year minimum deal, a great way to place a low-risk bet on his future development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May '17 Boston phart 2
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11) Mar '15 too much taint 9
LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14) Nov '14 Chucc Nasty 1
News Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14) Jul '14 Black Mamba 2
News Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14) Jul '14 no1important 1
See all Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,101 • Total comments across all topics: 282,222,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC