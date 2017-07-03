Grizzlies Still Have Big Questions to Answer in Free Agency

As expected by most, the Grizzlies started the NBA's free agency period by making a couple of moves to shore up their wing rotation with younger talent, but the big names-JaMychal Green, Zach Randolph, Tony Allen, and Vince Carter-are all still uncommitted to any team for 2017-18. On Saturday, the Grizzlies signed Wayne Selden, who played very well for them in an impossible situation in the playoffs, to a two-year minimum deal, a great way to place a low-risk bet on his future development.

