Dennis Smith Jr., Yogi Ferrell head M...

Dennis Smith Jr., Yogi Ferrell head Mavs roster for Las Vegas

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: ArcaMax Publishing

First-round draft pick Dennis Smith Jr. will join returning Dallas Mavericks Yogi Ferrell, Dorian Finney-Smith, Nicolas Brussino and A.J. Hammons for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2017 in Las Vegas, which begins Saturday. Smith will be making his pro debut after being the ninth overall pick in the NBA draft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ArcaMax Publishing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May '17 Boston phart 2
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11) Mar '15 too much taint 9
LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14) Nov '14 Chucc Nasty 1
News Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14) Jul '14 Black Mamba 2
News Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14) Jul '14 no1important 1
See all Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,483 • Total comments across all topics: 282,228,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC