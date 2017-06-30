Dennis Smith Jr., Yogi Ferrell head Mavs roster for Las Vegas

First-round draft pick Dennis Smith Jr. will join returning Dallas Mavericks Yogi Ferrell, Dorian Finney-Smith, Nicolas Brussino and A.J. Hammons for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2017 in Las Vegas, which begins Saturday. Smith will be making his pro debut after being the ninth overall pick in the NBA draft.

