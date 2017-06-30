Boston Celtics rumors 2017: Jamal Crawford 'would consider' ...
Jamal Crawford, NBA journeyman and noted difficult shot maker, would be open to joining the Boston Celtics if the Atlanta Hawks buy out his contract, according to a report from Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders. Jamal Crawford would consider joining the Celtics, if bought out by the Hawks, a source told Basketball Insiders.
