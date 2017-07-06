Boston Celtics Kelly Olynyk agrees to...

Boston Celtics Kelly Olynyk agrees to sign with Heat

21 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Agent Greg Lawrence confirmed the decision to The Associated Press on Thursday night. ESPN reported it would be a four-year deal worth in excess of $50 million.

