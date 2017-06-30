All-around game from Buycks leads Mavs in summer league opener

Former Marquette guard Dwight Buycks had a game-high 16 points as the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks Saturday in each team's opening game at the Orlando Summer League. Former Marquette guard Dwight Buycks had a game-high 16 points as the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks Saturday in each team's opening game at the Orlando Summer League.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.