Woj: Pacers were targeting Jrue Holiday and Danilo Gallinari before Paul George news
The Pacers were working on plans to land a free agent or two this summer to put around Paul George in the final year of his contract. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, point guard Jrue Holiday and sharp-shooting forward, Danilo Gallinari were among the top targets to alter the Pacers roster for the upcoming season.
