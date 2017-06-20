Why Lauri Markkanen Could Replace Dirk in Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks own their 9th overall pick in this year's upcoming draft. Would it be smart to plug the trigger on a big guy by the name of Lauri Markkanen? A lot of mock drafts surrounding the NBA which updates almost weekly has a sweet shooting power forward by the name of Lauri Markkanen, going between the 8th-12th pick in this year's draft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Smoking Cuban.