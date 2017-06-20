Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum making strides after home truths from team
Utah Jazz has thrown down the challenge to Dante Exum and he has responded ahead of next week's NBA Summer League. The 21-year-old Australian was given some "truth" by Jazz management heading into his all-important fourth season, which will be a major indicator as to whether he can earn a contract extension with the club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC