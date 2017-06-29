Tyson Chandler: Phil Jackson 'Helped ...

Tyson Chandler: Phil Jackson 'Helped Me Out' By Shipping Me to Dallas

Read more: TMZ.com

Phoenix Suns star Tyson Chandler says he ain't gonna trash his old boss, Phil Jackson -- telling TMZ Sports the Zen Master "helped me out" by trading him from the Knicks to the Mavs back in 2014. People trashed the trade back then -- when Phil dealt Chandler and Raymond Felton to the Mavs in exchange for Jose Calderon, Samuel Dalembert, Shane Larkin, Wayne Ellington and two 2nd round picks.

