Tyson Chandler: Phil Jackson 'Helped Me Out' By Shipping Me to Dallas
Phoenix Suns star Tyson Chandler says he ain't gonna trash his old boss, Phil Jackson -- telling TMZ Sports the Zen Master "helped me out" by trading him from the Knicks to the Mavs back in 2014. People trashed the trade back then -- when Phil dealt Chandler and Raymond Felton to the Mavs in exchange for Jose Calderon, Samuel Dalembert, Shane Larkin, Wayne Ellington and two 2nd round picks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC