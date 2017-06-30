Tony Allen and Zach Randolph
Gordon Hayward has signed a max deal with the Boston Celtics, And the Celtics have traded Jae Crowder, Terry Rozer, Zeller and LAL/SAC 2018 pick for Paul George. The roster is incredibly talented, and equally full of potential with young guys named Jayson, Jaylen, Semi, Ante, and Guerschon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Celtics.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC