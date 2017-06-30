Tony Allen and Zach Randolph

Gordon Hayward has signed a max deal with the Boston Celtics, And the Celtics have traded Jae Crowder, Terry Rozer, Zeller and LAL/SAC 2018 pick for Paul George. The roster is incredibly talented, and equally full of potential with young guys named Jayson, Jaylen, Semi, Ante, and Guerschon.

