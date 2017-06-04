The Latest: Comebacks _ on both sides...

The Latest: Comebacks _ on both sides _ happening for Game 2

Al Attles was honored for his longevity and influence on the Golden State Warriors before Game 2 of the NBA Finals The Latest: Al Attles, Hubie Brown honored before Game 2 Al Attles was honored for his longevity and influence on the Golden State Warriors before Game 2 of the NBA Finals Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sFmb1m Former Golden State Warriors head coach Al Attles, left, accepts the NBA Coaches Association's Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award from Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle before Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 4, 2017.

