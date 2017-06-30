The Dallas Mavericks Have Options Ahe...

The Dallas Mavericks Have Options Ahead of Free Agency

Read more: The Smoking Cuban

For the first time in five years, the Mavericks are not expected to make a major push for any marquee free agents in this year's free agency period. The Mavericks are in a position to add depth, youth, and developmental assets to a team looking to accelerate their rebuild.

