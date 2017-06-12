The cautionary tale of James Young

The cautionary tale of James Young

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Boston Celtics

The following is not about James Young 's potential or Bill Simmons' fist pump when Young was drafted with the 17th pick in 2014 or the handful of "this is where James Young turns the corner" games he's teased us with or which hairstyle coincided with his best 3FG%. Instead, let the following serve as a cautionary tale for future James Youngs-young phenoms or free agent vet alike-who will wear green in Boston's narrowing pursuit of Banner 18. Sure, this roster review could easily be about Jordan Mickey , Young's Red Claw battery mate who was once considered a diamond in the 2nd round rough and the best paint prospect in the G-League who has been equally disappointing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Celtics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May '17 Boston phart 2
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11) Mar '15 too much taint 9
LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14) Nov '14 Chucc Nasty 1
News Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14) Jul '14 Black Mamba 2
News Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14) Jul '14 no1important 1
See all Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,987 • Total comments across all topics: 281,710,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC