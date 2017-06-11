The Case for Keeping Alex Len
Alex Len was originally selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, a draft that featured one of the strangest first picks ever in now journeyman Anthony Bennett. Len just finished up his fourth season with the Phoenix Suns, and goes into the offseason eligible for a new contract.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley of the Suns.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC