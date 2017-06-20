Scott Van Pelt applauds Dirk's loyalty, says his legacy is on...
Much of these days on the eve of free agency, folks are busy figuring how much cap room their favorite NBA team has to sign big-name free agents and projecting how their first round pick will translate to the NBA. However, ESPN's Scott Van Pelt took a moment to recognize one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA, even though he won't be stealing many of the national headlines in the coming weeks.
