Savannah Chrisley Confirms She's Dating NBA Player Luke Kennard: 'He's My Guy'
Savannah Chrisley has a new man in her life! The Chrisley Knows Best star, 19, took to Instagram on Thursday to confirm that she's dating basketball player Luke Kennard. WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Savannah Chrisley Shuts Down Chandler Parsons Romance Rumors: 'I'm Single' It was a big day for the 20-year-old athlete, who was drafted to the Detroit Pistons in an official ceremony, which Savannah attended with Kennard's family.
