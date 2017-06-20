Russell Westbrook wins NBA MVP; Rocke...

Russell Westbrook wins NBA MVP; Rockets, Bucks take 2 awards

7 hrs ago

Westbrook's victory ended the first NBA Awards show, which included two wins apiece for the Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks. Westbrook joined Oscar Robertson as the only players to average a triple-double for the season, and he broke Robertson's single-season record set when he had 41 triple-doubles in 1961-62.

