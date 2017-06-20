Nuggets' Murray progressing well

15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, right, drives on Mavericks guard Devin Harris during the first quarter on Feb. 6 at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Jamal Murray played in a 2-on-2 game Tuesday for the first time since undergoing surgery to repair core-related injuries in April, Nuggets vice president of basketball operations Tim Connelly said.

Chicago, IL

