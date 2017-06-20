Nuggets guard Jamal Murray named to NBA all-rookie second team
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray drives on Dallas Mavericks guard Devin Harris during the first quarter Feb. 6, 2017 in Denver. The 6-4, 207-pound guard from Kitchener, Canada, played in all 82 games, averaging 9.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 21.5 minutes.
