NBA Free Agents 2017: Predictions for Chris Paul, Kyle Lowry and More
Will multiple NBA stars hit the road and look for greener pastures elsewhere? As 28 teams plan to build rosters that can topple the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors for the 2017-18 season, the upcoming draft and impending free-agent targets hit the forefront of chatter around the league. Less successful playoff teams could see major shakeups or keep their cores together with a costly signing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC