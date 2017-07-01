NBA: Aussies on the cusp of inking lucrative new contracts
Los Angeles: Australia's Patty Mills, Joe Ingles, Aron Baynes and Andrew Bogut are likely just hours away from signing new NBA contracts exceeding a combined $US100 million . A year after fellow Boomers teammate Matthew Dellavedova cashed in with a four-year $US38.4 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, Mills, Ingles, Baynes and Bogut will test the free agent market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC