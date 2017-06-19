Mavs fill need, take NC State point guard Dennis Smith Jr.
The Dallas Mavericks filled a key need in the NBA draft, taking North Carolina State freshman point guard Dennis Smith Jr. with the ninth overall pick Thursday night. Coach Rick Carlisle said after the choice was announced that he was projecting Smith as a starter, which means the Mavericks should know their lineup when the season opens with four other projected starters under contract.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC