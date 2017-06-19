Mark Cuban to Mavericks employees: Leak draft pick and you're fired
The official NBA Draft show on Thursday was little more than a formality for those who follow the event closely on Twitter. Ahead of each pick, NBA insiders like The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski and ESPN's Marc Stein were breaking the news of which prospect was being selected minutes before the official announcement from Adam Silver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC