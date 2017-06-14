Making good: Cowboys players took sides during the NBA Finals and the bill came due
Cowboys receiver Brice Butler pointedly wore his Golden State Warriors cap in the locker room after Tuesday's minicamp practice at The Star. It was a reminder to his teammates to pay up on bets made against the just-crowned NBA champions.
