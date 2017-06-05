LeBron James made the Cavs watch an inspirational Steve Jobs speech...
LeBron James made the Cavs watch an inspirational Steve Jobs speech before their epic comeback in the 2016 NBA Finals Much like the this year's NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers were in trouble after the first two games of the 2016 Finals. The defending Golden State Warriors had crushed them in the first two games, winning Game 2 by a humiliating 33 points.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC