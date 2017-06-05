LeBron James made the Cavs watch an i...

LeBron James made the Cavs watch an inspirational Steve Jobs speech...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

LeBron James made the Cavs watch an inspirational Steve Jobs speech before their epic comeback in the 2016 NBA Finals Much like the this year's NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers were in trouble after the first two games of the 2016 Finals. The defending Golden State Warriors had crushed them in the first two games, winning Game 2 by a humiliating 33 points.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May '17 Boston phart 2
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11) Mar '15 too much taint 9
LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14) Nov '14 Chucc Nasty 1
News Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14) Jul '14 Black Mamba 2
News Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14) Jul '14 no1important 1
See all Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,661 • Total comments across all topics: 281,623,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC