Lakers Trade Rumors: Pacers would rather rebuild around Paul George than trade him
The Los Angeles Lakers are patiently waiting for the right moment to focus on landing the superstar they so desire, and they may have to wait a bit longer if their hearts are set on Paul George . Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne joined Zach Lowe to discuss a variety of things, eventually landing on the latest information they've heard about George and the Pacers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC