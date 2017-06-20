Kevin Durant Discusses Bandwagon Narratives, 'Big Dog' Stephen Curry

Following the Golden State Warriors ' 2017 NBA Finals victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers , Kevin Durant addressed the notion that he was taking an easy route to a title by signing with the team last summer. "Yeah, I hear all the narratives throughout the season that I was joining, I was hopping on bandwagons, I was letting everybody else do the work," Durant said, per Sports Illustrated 's Ben Golliver .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.