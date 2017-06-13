JaVale McGee - yes, JaVale McGee - is...

JaVale McGee - yes, JaVale McGee - is now an NBA champion

7 hrs ago

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr and JaVale McGee celebrate after winning the NBA title on Monday. Of all the players who started their careers in Washington and went on to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy with other teams - a group that includes Ben Wallace, Richard Hamilton and Juwan Howard, just this century - McGee is easily the most surprising success story.

