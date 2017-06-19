Jackson upset Celtics by canceling workout
Once the Boston Celtics traded down from No. 1 to the third overall pick in Thursday's NBA draft, picking up a future first-round pick in the process, their choice seemingly came down to Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson, and Jackson may have made the Celtics' decision to select Tatum an easier one.
