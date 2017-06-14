It'll take some magical drafting, but...

It'll take some magical drafting, but come 2020 the Mavs could be the next dominant team in the NBA

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

While Cleveland, San Antonio and one or two others ponder the wrong approach -- free-agency plans to catch up to the champion Golden State Warriors, which will prove futile -- the Mavericks are one of about 20 teams standing on the sidelines just patiently trying to improve. We can debate the Warriors' place in history and how they would fare in some computerized matchup with the '90s Bulls or the '80s Showtime Lakers or Celtics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May '17 Boston phart 2
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11) Mar '15 too much taint 9
LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14) Nov '14 Chucc Nasty 1
News Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14) Jul '14 Black Mamba 2
News Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14) Jul '14 no1important 1
See all Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Libya
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,885 • Total comments across all topics: 281,776,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC