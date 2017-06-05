How high am I?
Can we pull a fast one on the Pistons for the 12th pick? The Pistons are gunning for the playoffs next year and have made no secret of looking for veteran leadership to help get them there, reportedly offering up the 12th pick in return. They are going to be over the cap next year assuming they retain KCP so they won't want to/can't take on a contract without sending back salary.
