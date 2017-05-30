Heat receives word from league it can...

Heat receives word from league it can clear Bosha s salary from cap

Saturday Read more: The Miami Herald

The Miami Heat has been officially informed by the league that Chris Bosh's salary cap hold can be removed permanently now that a panel of doctors has ruled he's medically unfit to play, a league source has told the Miami Herald. The Herald reported in mid May that Bosh, an 11-time All-Star, had told family members that an agreement had been struck among the NBA, the Heat, the player's union and himself to part ways at some point in the coming weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

