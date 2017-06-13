Heat offseason Q&A: Rodney McGruder says, - You better watch out, Justise Winslow looks good'
As James Johnson would walk through the locker room during the season, he would sometimes look at Rodney McGruder and yell "Fake gym rat!" In just one NBA season, McGruder has earned a reputation for being a gritty and physical player in games and a hard worker behind the scenes. It's one of the reasons coach Erik Spoelstra trusted McGruder enough to start him 65 games, which is the fifth-most by a Heat rookie in team history.
