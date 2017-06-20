Heat expected to meet with Hayward; a look at free agent scenarios
Miami Heat's Josh McRoberts and Justise Winslow defend against Utah's Gordon Hayward, 20, in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat and Utah Jazz game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thurs., Nov. 12, 2015. Utah forward Gordon Hayward is expected to meet with the Heat and Boston Celtics after the start of free agency on Saturday, Yahoo! reported on Tuesday, adding that the Celtics are angling to get a commitment from Hayward before trading for Indiana's Paul George .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC