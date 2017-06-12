Heat brings a Duke standout to team headquarters

Duke's Luke Kennard and Derryck Thornton celebrate the team's 74-73 victory over North Carolina in an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Wed., Feb. 17, 2016. Duke's Luke Kennard and Derryck Thornton celebrate the team's 74-73 victory over North Carolina in an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Wed., Feb. 17, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.