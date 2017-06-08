Hailey Baldwin Shows Major Leg In Pin...

Hailey Baldwin Shows Major Leg In Pink Slip Dress For Date Night With Cameron Dallas - Pics

Hailey Baldwin , 20, is giving us all outfit envy with her perfect-for-summer, bright pink slip dress that she wore on a date with Cameron Dallas , 22, on June 7! The two were heading to an IGM Model party in Hollywood, where Hailey was also spotted with fellow model Joan Smalls . Hailey gave off serious '90s vibes with a matching, sheer hot pink jacket that she put over her dress and rocked a pair of strappy light pink heels.

