Grizzlies swap future picks for Rabb, Brooks in 2nd round

The Memphis Grizzlies just couldn't sit out the NBA draft, so they swapped a future second-round selection apiece for a pair of second-round players Thursday night. The Grizzlies landed power forward Ivan Rabb of California with the 35th pick in a draft-night trade with the Orlando Magic, then made a deal with the Houston Rockets for the rights to shooting forward Dillon Brooks of Oregon.

