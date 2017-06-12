Draymond Green, LeBron James trade ba...

Draymond Green, LeBron James trade barbs over NBA's 'superteam' trend

Golden State's Draymond Green and Cleveland's LeBron James have spent the last two days entertaining NBA fans with scintillating exchanges via social media, at a parade and now on a podcast. James, appearing on Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye's "Road Trippin" podcast Friday, defended his position that he did not start the NBA's "superteam" era when he went to Miami in 2010 to join forces with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

Chicago, IL

