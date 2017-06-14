Draft Night Could Influence the Future of Wesley Matthews
Armed with a high cap number, Wesley Matthews' name has been thrown around the fan base as potential trade bait. Could the draft influence his roster status? After DeAndre Jordan backed out of his deal in Dallas, Dallas upped their offer to Wesley Matthews and brought in the defensive wing on a deal worth $70 million over four years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Smoking Cuban.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC