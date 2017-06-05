Darius Miles' Bankruptcy Sale Includes Signed LeBron James, Larry Bird Jerseys
Autographed jerseys of Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James and Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird were among the items auctioned off during bankruptcy proceedings involving former NBA small forward Darius Miles. On Sunday, TMZ Sports reported Miles received $12,780 from the sale of basketball memorabilia and other personal items.
