Darius Miles' Bankruptcy Sale Include...

Darius Miles' Bankruptcy Sale Includes Signed LeBron James, Larry Bird Jerseys

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BleacherReport

Autographed jerseys of Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James and Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird were among the items auctioned off during bankruptcy proceedings involving former NBA small forward Darius Miles. On Sunday, TMZ Sports reported Miles received $12,780 from the sale of basketball memorabilia and other personal items.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May '17 Boston phart 2
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11) Mar '15 too much taint 9
LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14) Nov '14 Chucc Nasty 1
News Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14) Jul '14 Black Mamba 2
News Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14) Jul '14 no1important 1
See all Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,520 • Total comments across all topics: 281,690,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC