Dallas Mavericks To Look At Majok Majok From South Sudan
Looking at finding more diamonds in the rough, the Dallas Mavericks are inviting Majok Majok, from South Sudan, to a free agent mini-camp. The Dallas Mavericks continue to do their due diligence in the scouting department as they look for more hidden talent around the globe.
