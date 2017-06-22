Dallas Mavericks select PG Dennis Smith Jr. with the ninth overall pick in the NBA draft
The North Carolina State point guard was chosen with the ninth overall pick in Thursday night's NBA draft. He suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee as a senior in high school, but rebounded to be newcomer of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
