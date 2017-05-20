Dallas Mavericks Invite Corey Webster to Mini-Camp
Every year, every franchise holds some type of mini-camp throughout the offseason where they bring in players from across the globe to see what talent they have up close. Players from leagues around the world to players that are looking for a second chance in the NBA, teams host free agent mini-camps where they can determine up close if a player is worthy of a Summer League invite or possibly a training camp invite that Fall.
