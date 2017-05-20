Dallas Mavericks Invite Corey Webster...

Dallas Mavericks Invite Corey Webster to Mini-Camp

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Smoking Cuban

Every year, every franchise holds some type of mini-camp throughout the offseason where they bring in players from across the globe to see what talent they have up close. Players from leagues around the world to players that are looking for a second chance in the NBA, teams host free agent mini-camps where they can determine up close if a player is worthy of a Summer League invite or possibly a training camp invite that Fall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Smoking Cuban.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May '17 Boston phart 2
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11) Mar '15 too much taint 9
LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14) Nov '14 Chucc Nasty 1
News Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14) Jul '14 Black Mamba 2
News Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14) Jul '14 no1important 1
See all Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,177 • Total comments across all topics: 281,501,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC