Dallas Mavericks head coach, north co...

Dallas Mavericks head coach, north country native Rick Carlisle teaches at SLU camp

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Kids attending St. Lawrence University's basketball camp Monday received a one-hour clinic from Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle, who demonstrated shooting tips. He began his talk by asking general questions about the group, finding out the ages ranged from nine to 18. He then asked various kids where they were from and joked with any kid who said they were from Heuvelton, pointing out they were Lisbon's big rival when he was a player.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May '17 Boston phart 2
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11) Mar '15 too much taint 9
LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14) Nov '14 Chucc Nasty 1
News Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14) Jul '14 Black Mamba 2
News Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14) Jul '14 no1important 1
See all Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,959 • Total comments across all topics: 282,078,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC