Dallas Mavericks: Dennis Smith Jr. is a Game Changer

The Dallas Mavericks organization was as excited as you can imagine when they saw the name Dennis Smith Jr. still on the draft board when the clock started. Did this selection change the team's direction in more ways than one? A lot of tweets and reports have surfaced talking about how the Dallas Mavericks got their guy when they selected Dennis Smith Jr. with the 9th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Smoking Cuban.