Dallas Mavericks: Dennis Smith Jr. is...

Dallas Mavericks: Dennis Smith Jr. is a Game Changer

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Smoking Cuban

The Dallas Mavericks organization was as excited as you can imagine when they saw the name Dennis Smith Jr. still on the draft board when the clock started. Did this selection change the team's direction in more ways than one? A lot of tweets and reports have surfaced talking about how the Dallas Mavericks got their guy when they selected Dennis Smith Jr. with the 9th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Smoking Cuban.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May '17 Boston phart 2
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11) Mar '15 too much taint 9
LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14) Nov '14 Chucc Nasty 1
News Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14) Jul '14 Black Mamba 2
News Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14) Jul '14 no1important 1
See all Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,473 • Total comments across all topics: 282,002,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC