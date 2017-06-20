Celtics' Avery Bradley first snub fro...

Celtics' Avery Bradley first snub from NBA All-Defense Team, NBA Twitter Freaks Out

Read more: Boston Celtics

Avery Bradley solidified his reputation as one of the best on-ball defenders in the NBA this year. But, after missing a third of the season, Bradley fell just short of making the All-Defense second team despite 12 first-team votes, the NBA announced Monday.

Chicago, IL

