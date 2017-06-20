Bulls' Lauri Markkanen hears Dirk Nowitzki comparisons 'a lot'

Bulls executives John Paxson and Gar Forman introduce new players Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and first-round draft pick Lauri Markkanen on June 27, 2017. Bulls executives John Paxson and Gar Forman introduce new players Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and first-round draft pick Lauri Markkanen on June 27, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.